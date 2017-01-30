SERAP to Buhari: Refer SGF’s ‘grass-cutting’ scam to EFCC, ICPC

A civil rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari urging him to use his good offices and leadership position “to urgently refer the allegations of corruption against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal to the Economic and Financial Crimes […]

