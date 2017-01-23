SIP: More States get funds for school feeding

The Federal Government has released over N375 million this year to feed almost 700,000 primary school pupils in five states. The Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity to the President, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande, stated this in a release made available to Voice of Nigeria. He said the Buhari Social […]

