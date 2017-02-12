Soldiers arrest suspected robbery kingpins in Abia

Soldiers of the 14 Brigade, Ohafia, Abia State has arrested two suspected robbery kingpins who have allegedly been terrorizing motorists along Opobo – Azumini highway, in Ukwa East council area.

It was gathered that the suspected robbery kingpin, Victor John and Nsikak Johnson, were nabbed by soldiers at a checkpoint along Azumini highway and handed over to Abia State Police Command.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Leye Oyebade, who confirmed the handover of the suspects to the police, said.

“The synergy of the Abia State Police Command with sister agencies paid off, when officers of the Nigerian Army, 14 Brigade, Ohafia, on checkpoint at Azumini Road in Ukwa East, arrested the suspects and handed over to the operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Section of the State Criminal and Intelligence Department.

They confessed to the crime and effort is being intensified to arrest other members of their gang.”

