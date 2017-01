The Director General of the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), Mr. Osita Aboloma, has said that fake and substandard tyres worth about N400 million seized from dealers across the country by officials of the agency are set for destruction. Aboloma, who made this known in Abuja recently, said that the tyres, which had been in […]

The post SON to destroy N400m seized tyres appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.