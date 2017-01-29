Southern Kaduna Crisis: State Govt to Prosecute Peddlers of False News

As normalcy gradually returns to the southern part of Kaduna state, the state government has warned that anyone spreading false stories and images of attacks will be arrested and prosecuted. Jema’a, Kaura and Zangon-Kataf local government areas of the state had been embroiled in crisis following frequent attacks on communities by armed Fulani herdsmen. Hundreds […]

The post Southern Kaduna Crisis: State Govt to Prosecute Peddlers of False News appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

