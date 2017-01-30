Speed limiting device: FRSC gives motorists February 1 deadline

The unit commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Surulere, Mr. Olatunji Oguntoye has called on the general public to begin installation of the speed limiting device, following the February 1 2017 enforcement date. According to the commander, the road safety as a whole will hit the roads to arrest defaulters for non-compliance of speed limiting […]

