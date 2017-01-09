Stakeholders canvass retention of Nigeria Mobile Economy Dialogue

Stakeholders in the public and private sector, particularly those from the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) have canvassed the retention of the quarterly Nigeria Mobile Economy Dialogue, saying it was an avenue for industry thought leaders to assemble and discuss the future of digital Nigeria and its prospects. The Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, […]

