SUBEB Board Inspects Schools In Edo.

Posted February 13, 2017 5:42 pm by Comments

The Chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Ali Sulaiman has warned teachers in the state to take their job serious or face severe consequences.

Mr Ali Sulaiman said this on Monday, during an inspection of some schools in Oredo Local Government Area, Benin City the Edo state capital, with members of the board.

He said, “The Board has the power to discipline or suspend, if the erring teacher doesn’t learn any lesson or show enough remorse.
“So many people are out there who are looking for jobs and teaching is a noble profession.”
“Another observation is the vandalism of the school properties and theft of the school’s chairs in Uwa primary school, a case he pointed out.

“What we are saying is that the community must own the school, if they are not interested in owning the schools, we will just intervene in those schools that the community is ready to own.”
The chairman of SUBEB further advocated for provision for maintenance of the schools built to prevent return to status quo.

“There is a maintenance unit, it is not just the issue of building but to maintain.

“At the last meeting and I told them, yes it is good to build but they expect that the states will make provision for maintenance and we are saying no.

“Part of the funds should be used maintain because when you build and you don’t maintain you return to status quo.”

The Edo SUBEB chairman also advocated the need for funding and maintenance of schools built by SUBEB, to help sustain the development of educational infrastructure in the state.

The post SUBEB Board Inspects Schools In Edo. appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Lagos SUBEB commences perimeter fencing of schools Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on Monday said it had...
  2. World AIDS Day: SUBEB official wants HIV/AIDS clubs in public schools Jos – Prof. Mathew Sule, the Executive Chairman, Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board, on Tuesday called for establishment of...
  3. The Pre-Order portal for the Corona Schools’ Edition of Monopoly board game is Now Open! Corona School has joined a handful of the world’s most famous schools to have a customised Monopoly board game. This...
  4. C’River SUBEB Chair warns staff against indiscipline Cross River State Chairman for Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Dr. Steve Odey on Tuesday charged staff of the board...
  5. Bauchi Primary Education in Shamble – SUBEB Chairman Professor Ibrahim Yero, Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), says the state’s basic education sector is in...
  6. Benue: Body calls on EFCC, ICPC to probe SUBEB over N7bn contract A group under the aegis of “Democracy Watchers” has alleged that the award of N7billion contract by the chairman of...
  7. N650m fraud rocks Delta SUBEB     Alleged fraud of N650 million has been uncovered at the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). At...
  8. N7.5bn UBEC fund will transform Cross River education – SUBEB Chairman The Chairman, Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Steve Odey has said that the state has paid it...
  9. Why Gov Ayade cannot defect to APC – C’ River SUBEB Chair Chairman Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Steve Odey spoke on the gigantic strides of Governor Ben...
  10. No more delayed salaries, Kogi SUBEB pledges Kogi State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, has assured teachers in the state that there would be no more delays...

< YOHAIG home