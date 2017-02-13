The Chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Ali Sulaiman has warned teachers in the state to take their job serious or face severe consequences.

Mr Ali Sulaiman said this on Monday, during an inspection of some schools in Oredo Local Government Area, Benin City the Edo state capital, with members of the board.

He said, “The Board has the power to discipline or suspend, if the erring teacher doesn’t learn any lesson or show enough remorse.

“So many people are out there who are looking for jobs and teaching is a noble profession.”

“Another observation is the vandalism of the school properties and theft of the school’s chairs in Uwa primary school, a case he pointed out.

“What we are saying is that the community must own the school, if they are not interested in owning the schools, we will just intervene in those schools that the community is ready to own.”

The chairman of SUBEB further advocated for provision for maintenance of the schools built to prevent return to status quo.

“There is a maintenance unit, it is not just the issue of building but to maintain.

“At the last meeting and I told them, yes it is good to build but they expect that the states will make provision for maintenance and we are saying no.

“Part of the funds should be used maintain because when you build and you don’t maintain you return to status quo.”

The Edo SUBEB chairman also advocated the need for funding and maintenance of schools built by SUBEB, to help sustain the development of educational infrastructure in the state.

The post SUBEB Board Inspects Schools In Edo. appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria.