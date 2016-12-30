Syria conflict: Russia-Turkey brokered truce holding despite clashes

A new nationwide ceasefire between Syrian government forces and rebel groups appears to be largely holding. However isolated clashes have been reported since the truce, brokered by Russia and Turkey, went into effect at midnight (22:00 GMT) on Thursday. The deal includes many rebel groups but not jihadists such as so-called Islamic State, or the Kurdish YPG. If it holds, despite some isolated clashes, peace talks are due to be held in Kazakhstan within a month. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based monitoring group, said most of the country was calm overnight. But it reported “fierce clashes”

