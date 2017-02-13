Taraba Investment and Properties gets new MD

…Pledges better Service Delivery

…Vows completing/commissioning on-going 104 Housing Units in Jalingo

Mr. Iliya Ezekiel, recently appointed by Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, as the Mananging Director of Taraba Investment and Properties (TRIP) pledged better service delivery to the people of the state.

Answering questions from newsmen in his office, Mr. Ezekiel said he owed the state government an obligation to render perfect services to the people.



“I will use what I have at hand to improve on what I met on ground, this will help me deliver high rate of returns to the government that gave me the assignment.”

He told journalists that on resumption, he detected some challenges and limitations on the attitudes of the staff, saying things need to be put straight with a view to achieving his objectives. It was in view of the above observed challenges that he decided to place his staff on weekly internal trainings, specifically on Mondays with a view to acquainting them with civil service rules.

During the weekly internal training session, the staff were taught on Clean of Desks in offices, Entrepreneurship, Value Assessment (behavioral Assessment), Financial Assessment where every staff will be given a financial target to deliver in monetary terms.

What he intends to achieve, he said, was to ensure that all staff high level of productivity.

The Managing Director, said he will vigorously look into the state’s housing estate project at Mile six, Jalingo, with a view to completing and completing it. “As I resume now, I am going to review the project and find out what is required to finish it, so that the governor will be invited for the commissioning ceremony,” stressing, “definitely, by the grace of God, we will commission it.”

