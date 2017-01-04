Technology village underway in Uburu

Ebonyi State Government is to establish technology village in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area. Governor David Umahi announced this during the Umunaga-Ikenegwu Union Day, held at his compound in Uburu. Umahi, who thanked the people of the union for their strong support to his administration, said that the technology village would provide Ebonyi youths who […]

