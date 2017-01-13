The many lessons from the 2016 Ghana elections

Posted January 13, 2017 1:42 am by Comments

One month after the wind of change blew across West Africa’s poster child of democracy, Ghana, her newly elected president, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) has been sworn into office in an atmosphere of jubilation and elegance. It is not surprising that the wind of change that blew across Nigeria […]

The post The many lessons from the 2016 Ghana elections appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. How Jonathan’s role in 2015 poll ‘ll shape 2016 elections in 16 African nations- US scholars Two scholars at the Wilson Center in the United States, U.S, have lauded the “classy role” played by former President...
  2. Arik Air wins at Ghana aviation awards Nigeria’s flag carrier airline, Arik Air, has won another accolade with the award of West African Airline of the Year...
  3. Edo 2016: PDP has learnt its lessons – Edebiri Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Chief Solomon Iyobosa Edebiri has said that he is in the race for the...
  4. Ondo elections 2016: Akeredolu vows to revive OSUTECH in 2 years The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for November 26th governorship election in Ondo State, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN,...
  5. Sellas Unafraid of Ghana Sack Black Satellites coach SellasTetteh says he is ready to step down if the Ghana Football Association decides to shake up...
  6. South Africa,Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana most promising markets in Africa – Survey South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana are the most promising markets in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to a survey by Agility...
  7. Eagles propose Ghana friendly in London Nigeria’s Super Eagles have proposed a friendly against perennial rivals Ghana in London next month. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)...
  8. Professor Chukwuka Okonjo honoured in Ghana – The Ghanaian government has honoured Professor Chukwuka Okonjo – Professor Okonjo is the father of former Nigerian finance minister,...
  9. Daily Times Newspaper, November 16th, 2016 The post Daily Times Newspaper, November 16th, 2016 appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper. Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper...
  10. Ghana to hold elections December 7 Ghana’s presidential election will now be held on December 7, after parliament voted against an amendment to push the vote...

< YOHAIG home