The Real truth about MMM and Bitcoin

It is high time we all got this revealed all at once and let the dust rest. Nigerians didn’t know much about Bitcoins before MMM came. Nigerians were furious when any investigative measure was initiated against the MMM structure.

MMM was said to have initiated from Russia, one of those countries where the best mathematicians and programmers are being raised. There is no doubt that MMM is a pyramid scheme or a Ponzi scheme because there isn’t any business structure behind it. The people down the pyramid pay the ones on top of the pyramid and we do not know when it will get saturated, so it’s always not safe to engage in that kind of risk.

The pyramid doesn’t have to get saturated at the base to go bad, the organizers of the ponzis can just decide they have enough depositors funds and close the program. Bitcoins is a currency just like the normal cash we all carry but because it isn’t monitored by a financial organization and

it is anonymous, government or any regulatory organization cannot track, trace or identify the giver or the receiver of value/money/bitcoins in this case.

So it became the currency of choice for Ponzi, Pyramid, Schemes and Scammers but in itself it is just a decentralized currency.

Incidentally Bitcoin has a currency has gained enormous value over time and has brought wealth to earlier acquirers. Gradually governments and Large corporations have understudied this phenomenon called Bitcoin and are gradually seeking a safe entry to the legislation and regulation of the currency. Currently there are discourses in many quarters ending in an adoption announcement of some sort owing to the vast popularity of this mysterious omen they may say. Love it or Hate it, the Bitcoin came in a package called the Blockchain technology, take it or fight it several coins are being created on this platform and vastly gaining popularity as well wanting to replicate the success of their senior brother Bitcoin.

Now how do you come in, right in all this drama is where a market is formed giving opportunity for new market exchanges seeking to serve the fast growing population of adopters’ of these currencies.

Now you can exchange the currency in pairs in a trade or bring the currency across markets in an arbitrage.

