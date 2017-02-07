These women claim they were offered N1k to come out to protest in support of Pres. Buhari

These women who were part of the #IstandwithBuhari protest in Abuja yesterday, claim they were offered N1000 for their participation. The women who carried placards in support of the government, complained of serious hardship and asked for a better standard of living. One of them who was interviewed in this video said they were offered N1000 and pure water. Watch the videos after the cut…

