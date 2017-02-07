These women claim they were offered N1k to come out to protest in support of Pres. Buhari

Posted February 7, 2017 9:42 am by Comments

These women claim they were offered N1k to come out to protest in support of Pres. Buhari
These women who were part of the #IstandwithBuhari protest in Abuja yesterday, claim they were offered N1000 for their participation. The women who carried placards in support of the government, complained of serious hardship and asked for a better standard of living. One of them who was interviewed in this video said they were offered N1000 and pure water. Watch the videos after the cut…

 

 

Winasbet.com

The post These women claim they were offered N1k to come out to protest in support of Pres. Buhari appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. “Leave Pres. Buhari alone”- Coalition of Civil Society groups stage protest in Abuja (photos) A coalition of civil society groups in Nigeria are currently staging a rally in Abuja, calling for prayers and support...
  2. $15 million: Ijaw women protest in support of Patience Jonathan Mrs. Jonathan is also claiming $ 200 million against the commission as damages The post $ 15 million: Ijaw women...
  3. Cosby offered pills, payments and mentorship to women – report American comedian Bill Cosby said he offered pills and payments to women he had sexual encounters with, and tried to...
  4. Ekiti: APC Members Stage Protest In Support Of Buhari’s Anti-Corruption Crusade Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State have staged a peaceful protest in Ado Ekiti, the state...
  5. Why I joined APC – Orji explains,something about Pres. Buhari fulfilling his promises to him   As an Igbo man who have seen it all, trained in business by the Hausa Fulani and started business...
  6. Women Group Laud Buhari on INEC Chair Choice Network of Women Advocacy (NWA), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s on his pre – 2015 presidential election promise that his...
  7. Dollar Scarcity: Pure water sellers protest hike in price in Abuja Sellers of sachet water popularly known as ‘’Pure Water’’ Thursday took to the streets of Kubwa village environ protesting the...
  8. Anti-Buhari protest rocks Ekiti as youth declare support for Fayose Ekiti youth declare support for Mr. Fayose, while condemning Federal Government’s rascality. The post Anti-Buhari protest rocks Ekiti as youth...
  9. Stella Damascus Joins Black Face, Refuses to Support Nation Wide Protest Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus has declared that she is not in support of Tuface “Enough is Enough “protest coming up...
  10. Nigeria will continue to guarantee the economic rights of women – Buhari “We have increased the budgetary allocation of ministries that have direct bearing on the lives of women.” The post Nigeria...

< YOHAIG home