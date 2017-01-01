Three Killed in Midair Plane Collision Near McKinney

Posted January 1, 2017 1:42 pm by Comments

Two small planes collided in Texas on Saturday, killing at least three people, the McKinney Police Department tweeted from its verified account. The planes collided in the air near Aero County Airport and came down in front of a Home Depot in McKinney, Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Lynn Lunsford told CNN. The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. local time. The aircraft were flying under visual flight rules and were not in contact with air traffic control, Lunsford said. McKinney is located near Dallas. Additional details were not immediately available about those killed in the collision. It would be recalled

The post Three Killed in Midair Plane Collision Near McKinney appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 15 Turkish workers killed in truck collision: official Fifteen Turkish agricultural workers, most of them women, were killed on Monday when their vehicle collided with a truck transporting...
  2. Two Aircraft in Ground Collision at MMA Calamity was on Monday night averted when an Emirates aircraft, Boeing 777-200, with over 300 passengers onboard had a ground...
  3. 25 die in Zimbabwe bus collision At least 25 people were killed on Sunday when two buses collided along a highway outside Zimbabwe’s capital, police said....
  4. Drunk plane passenger drops his trousers and urinates in aisle in midair flight A drunken plane passenger on a flight from India to Birmingham shocked passengers when he pulled down his trousers and...
  5. Arik grounds two aircraft after ground collision Two Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, belonging to Arik Air, were grounded by the carrier on Tuesday afternoon after they were involved...
  6. Four killed and dozens hurt in US school bus collision A school bus carrying international students collided with a tour vehicle in the US West Coast city of Seattle Thursday,...
  7. 16 Die in Pakistan train collision Pakistan-train-collision Two trains collided in the Pakistani port city of Karachi on Thursday, killing at least 16 people, police said,...
  8. First Nation blames FAAN for aircraft collision First Nation Airways has blamed officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria for the incident involving two of it...
  9. Breaking: 10 killed in Italy train collision Two trains collided head-on in a rural area of southeastern Italy Tuesday morning, killing at least 10 people, a firefighter...
  10. Enthusiasts lose one vintage plane but press on south through Africa TVC NEWS Aviators flying vintage planes the length of Africa were showing them off in the skies over a Kenyan...

< YOHAIG home