The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday said they were unaware of any negotiation with the kidnappers who abducted eight students and two staff members of the Nigerian Turkish International College, Isheri Ogun State. He said the police will remain silent until efforts to rescue them yield the desired results. The command Public Relations Officer, […]

The post Turkish school: We are not aware of negotiation with kidnappers -Ogun police appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.