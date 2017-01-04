Unidentified 17yr old boy’s body found floating in Argungu river (graphic photos)

Authorities in Argungu Local government in Kebbi state are currently searching for the relatives of an unidentified 17 year old boy whose body was found floating in the Argungu river two days ago. He had reportedly gone to the river to swim but sadly got drowned. Anyone with useful information about his relatives should call […]

The post Unidentified 17yr old boy’s body found floating in Argungu river (graphic photos) appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

