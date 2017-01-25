Usain Bolt loses 2008 Olympic relay gold in Carter’s doping case

Posted January 25, 2017 5:42 pm by Comments

The IOC says ‘the Jamaican team is disqualified,’ and ‘the corresponding medals, medalist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned.’ Carter ran the first leg for Jamaica’s 4x100m team when Bolt anchored them to a gold medal inside Beijing’s Bird’s Nest stadium at the Olympic Games where he announced himself as a sprinting […]

The post Usain Bolt loses 2008 Olympic relay gold in Carter’s doping case appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. BREAKING: Usain Bolt loses gold as IOC strip Jamaica of 2008 relay win The post BREAKING: Usain Bolt loses gold as IOC strip Jamaica of 2008 relay win appeared first on Punch Newspapers....
  2. Olympic showman Usain Bolt regrets not getting serious earlier “When I started out I wasn’t that serious,” he told CNN in London, where he will end his sprinting career...
  3. Usain Bolt Wins Ninth Olympic Gold As Jamaica Take 4x100m Relay Usain Bolt ended his Olympic career by claiming an unprecedented ‘triple triple’ and his ninth gold as Jamaica won the...
  4. Usain Bolt Wins Gold In 200m Olympic Final Usain Bolt won his eighth gold medal as he stormed to victory in the 200m in the Rio Olympics. Bolt...
  5. Usain Bolt Stripped Of Olympic Gold Medal The ignominious list of the fastest men in the world to fail drugs tests grew bigger on Wednesday when Usain...
  6. Bolt wins treble with relay gold while US disqualified from relay Usain Bolt claims third gold medal AFP – Usain Bolt capped a memorable world championships by winning a third gold...
  7. Usain Bolt Wins 200m Gold At The RIO 2016 Olympics: His 8th Olympic Gold (Photos) Usain Bolt won the men’s 200m to claim his second Rio 2016 gold, his eighth at an Olympics, and keep...
  8. Another gold for Usain Bolt as he wins 4x100m relay As Bolt streaked across the finish line to a thunderous ovation in the men’s 4×100-meter relay, He symbolizes pride, he...
  9. Usain Bolt ends Olympic career by thanking fans Usain St Leo Bolt ended his Olympic career with another gold in the 4×100 metre relay race, anchoring his Jamaican...
  10. Bolt beat Gatin to 200m gold Usain Bolt, with a display of supreme confidence in his fastest time since the Olympic final at London 2012, has...

< YOHAIG home