A dialogue session for religious leaders to deliberate on the provisions of the Universal Code of Conduct on Holy Sites and how to build a consensus to protect Holy Sites in the Country, will hold on Monday and Tuesday 13th and 14th February 2017, Valentines Day in Jos the Plateau State Capital.

The session is organized by a non-governmental organization (NGO), otherwise known as Search for Common Ground (SFCG).

The two-day dialogue is aimed at building a consensus to protect Holy Sites in the country, which will be highlighted in a Joint Statement/Communiqué on Tuesday 14th February 2017, says the project coordinator, Fatima Madaiki.

The Universal Code, maps out a practical code of conduct and policy for sacred places worldwide, aiming to improve the protection of holy sites and promote inter-religious reconciliation.

Completed in January 2011 after a three-year development process, the Code is now endorsed by senior religious leaders from over ten faiths and numerous religious institutions.

The post Valentine’s Day: SFCG to hold dialogue session for religious leaders appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria.