Woman bitten by crocodile while attempting to take selfie with it (photos)

A 46-year-old woman has been hospitalised after being bitten by a crocodile while trying to take a selfie with the animal. Benetulier Lesuffleur was visiting Kho Yai National Park in Thailand with her husband when they defied warning signs and went off the trail to try and take a photo with a crocodile. Lesuffleur reportedly […]

The post Woman bitten by crocodile while attempting to take selfie with it (photos) appeared first on Daily Times Nigerian Newspaper.

