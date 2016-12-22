17 dead as DR Congo police clash with cult members

Congolese protesters scatter as police open fire with rubber bullets whilst they protest outside the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Embassy in defiance of their President, Joseph Kabila on December 20, 2016 in Pretoria. The United Nations voiced alarm over a wave of arrests in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where tensions were running high after President Joseph Kabila's term in office expired. Tuesday marked the end of the second and constitutionally-mandated final term for the 45-year-old, who inherited the presidency after the 2001 assassination of his father. But he is now refusing to leave the job that he began without much fanfare. / AFP PHOTO / John Wessels

The United Nations voiced alarm over a wave of arrests in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where tensions were running high after President Joseph Kabila’s term in office expired. Tuesday marked the end of the second and constitutionally-mandated final term for the 45-year-old, who inherited the presidency after the 2001 assassination of his father. But he is now refusing to leave the job that he began without much fanfare.
Seventeen people have been killed in clashes between DR Congo police and members of a cult that believes the end of President Joseph Kabila’s mandate will usher in the apocalypse, a regional governor said Thursday.

Bienvenu Esimba, governor of DR Congo’s northwestern Mongala province, said the clashes broke out Wednesday in the provincial capital Lisala when members of the sect burned dozens of houses and attacked a market before launching an assault on local electoral commission offices.

“The toll from the clashes is 14 militiamen from the political-religious cult and three dead police officers,” Esimba told AFP by telephone, adding that cult leader Wami-Nene was among those killed.

A local Catholic priest confirmed that cult members had launched the attack.

DR Congo is mired in political crisis two days after Kabila’s second and final term in office had been due to end on December 20, with no indications that he is planning to step down.

Esimba said the cult members, armed with AK-47 assault rifles, had burned 47 houses and attacked the offices of the electoral commission because they judged the institution to be “useless”.

Troops had to step in to “neutralise” the guru Wami-Nene during the three hours of violence until midday on Wednesday, he said, adding that security forces had “acted in legitimate defence”.

The situation was calm by Thursday morning, Esimba said.

Lisala lies on the Congo river deep in the rainforest, some 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) northeast of the capital Kinshasa.

