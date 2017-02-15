Adekanbi needs N2.5m for treatment

Forty-two-year-old Rafiu Adekanbi, a baker from Ogun State, was an industrious young man who looked forward for a life of fulfillment and limitless opportunities to excel in his bakery business, but that dream of becoming a fulfilled man has gone awry.

The father of three, who resides in Alakoko area of Lagos State, now lives in excruciating pains and frustration.He suffers from an illness doctors diagnosed in 2014 as “Generalized Tremors.”

Adekanbi’s pale and frail look gives him away as one who is suffering from a life-threatening ailment. He walks with his hands shaking. He is unable to hold even the lightest object firmly. His sight is also affected as he can’t identify boldly printed letters or words.

He narrated his pathetic ordeal: “My problem began in 2014 and after that l was referred to Ile -Epo General Hospital, Lagos. The doctor told me that l was suffering from Generalised Tremors. l was then told to go for several tests and one of them costs N45,000. I have not done any of the tests.”

“I appeal to all well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to come to my aid.

“Doctors say l need about N2.5million for the treatment, but l have no money. I depend on friends and relations e to feed my family”.

He could be reached on 08027661951 or donations paid into Rafiu Adekanbi, FCMB Account No.4169732014.