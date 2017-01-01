Ahmed seeks people’s support to uplift Kwara

Posted January 1, 2017 11:56 am by Comments

Ahmed seeks people’s support to uplift Kwara
Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has urged the people of the state to support him in taking the state to greater heights in the New Year.

The governor made the plea on Sunday in his New Year message to the people of the state.

Ahmed, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant (Media and Communications), Dr Muideen Akorede, wished all citizens of the state a joyous and prosperous New Year.

He prayed for fulfilled hopes and expectations with greater accomplishments in the New Year.

Ahmed also called on the people to pray for continued peace in the state and the country as a whole.

He urged the people of the state to join him in rededicating themselves to achieving collective aspirations for a better state.

Ahmed, therefore, restated his commitment to elevating the state and the people by providing more dividends of democracy.

He commended residents of Kwara for their resilience and appreciated their support for his administration, in spite of the challenges faced by individuals and families in 2016.

Ahmed acknowledged the difficulties experienced in 2016 and expressed optimism that the challenges facing the state would soon end.

He pledged prompt service delivery to the people of the state and also gave an assurance that the ongoing infrastructure and other peoples’ oriented projects would be completed.

According to him, this will develop the state and uplift individuals, families and businesses in the state.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Kwara: Major achievements of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed Under the leadership of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Kwara State has experienced growth and development across all sectors. In these years,...
  2. Governor Ahmed Presents Kwara Budget 2016 The Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has presented a budget estimate of 116,164, 043,000 naira to the state House of...
  3. Kwara will not retrench workers – Governor Ahmed Mr. Ahmed said 12 luxury buses would be procured to ply major routes across the state. The post Kwara will...
  4. Kwara Governor Seeks Support For Re-Election The governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed has held an interactive session with various groups canvassing for their support for...
  5. Kwara secures $56 million Chinese investment – Governor Ahmed The initiative involved $ 3.7 billion worth of investments in 31 projects. The post Kwara secures $ 56 million Chinese...
  6. Governor Ahmed Presents Kwara 2017 Budget The Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has presented a budget estimate of over 135.3 billion Naira before the state House...
  7. Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed Wins Kwara Governorship Election The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed the winner of the governorship election....
  8. Projects get lion share as Ahmed presents N135bn budget to Kwara Assembly Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, has presented a 2017 budget estimate of N135, 064, 529, 461 to the State...
  9. CCT Trial: Kwara not funding Saraki — Gov Ahmed Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed has described as false, and mischievous the claim by an online news platform that the state...
  10. Gov Ahmed seeks urgent prison reforms Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, on Sunday called for an urgent reform of...

< YOHAIG home