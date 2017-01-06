Apple plans first retail store in South Korea, posts hiring notices

Posted January 6, 2017 8:56 am by Comments

Apple plans first retail store in South Korea, posts hiring notices
This file photo taken on January 26, 2016 shows the Apple logo at a store in the SoHo neighborhood on January 26, 2016 in New York City/ AFP PHOTO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Andrew Burton

This file photo taken on January 26, 2016 shows the Apple logo at a store in the SoHo neighborhood on January 26, 2016 in New York City/ AFP PHOTO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Andrew Burton

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said it was planning to open a retail store in South Korea, its first in the country that is home to its smartphone archrival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS).

The iPhone maker listed hiring notices for 15 positions dated Thursday on its website, including a store leader and business manager.

The listings did not specify the exact location or when those who are hired will begin working.

“We’re excited about opening our first Apple Store in Korea, one of the world’s economic centres and a leader in telecommunication and technology, with a vibrant K-culture,” Apple told media in a statement on Friday.

“We’re now hiring the team that will offer our customers in Seoul the service, education and entertainment that is loved by Apple customers around the world.”

Apple declined to comment on where in Seoul its retail store would be or when it would open.

But South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said in a report on Friday that construction was underway for the store at a location in a southern district of Seoul and that the work will likely be completed by end of November.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. How North Korea fires missile from submarine – South Korea Military Seoul, July 9, 2016 (Reuters/NAN) North Korea fired a ballistic missile from a submarine on Saturday but it appears to...
  2. South Korea reveals plans to assasinate North Korean tyrant Kim Jong-Un using undercover hitmen South Korea’s defence minister Han Min-koo has said his country has a plan to launch a special forces Unit to...
  3. Jumia launches official Apple store Jumia Nigeria has rolled out their offi cial Apple store online, becoming the fi rst online retailer to be authorized...
  4. What’s Next for Isoken Ogiemwonyi? Find Out about Her New Lifestyle Retail Store – Zazaii! After 3 years of breaking new ground in retail fashion, entrepreneur & Co-founder of the L’Espace store – Isoken Ogiemwonyi...
  5. 13 North Korean restaurant workers defect to South Korea A group of 13 North Koreans who worked in the same restaurant abroad has defected to South Korea, Seoul officials...
  6. Security cameras to be mandatory at day cares in South Korea South Korea ministry of health South Korea ministry of health and welfare has instructed new day care centres in the...
  7. One killed, 8 injured as South Korea train derails South Korea railway workers struggle to put a derailed passenger train back on track in the southern port city of...
  8. Fugitive Union Leader Surrenders In South Korea Police in South Korea have picked up a trade union leader taking refuge in a Buddhist temple in Seoul, the...
  9. North Korea Rushes To Re-test Intermediate Missile, Fails Again: South Korea North Korea fired what appeared to have been an intermediate range ballistic missile on Thursday but it crashed seconds after...
  10. U.S, South Korea reach agreement on missile defence system Washington and Seoul agreed to install a U.S. anti-ballistic missile system in South Korea, to improve defence capabilities against North...

< YOHAIG home