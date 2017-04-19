Army pledges commitment to anti-terrorism fight

• Denies shootout with suspected kidnappers in Delta

• NSCDC arrests two teenage B’Haram suspects in Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army yesterday pledged its commitment to the fight against Boko Haram terrorists until they are totally eliminated.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor, disclosed this on Monday at a party organised for the military and other security personnel in Maiduguri.

He said: “This war is far from being over since the military and other security agencies are ever ready to

defend the territorial integrity of this nation.

“Boko Haram has come to inflict pains and mystery on our people, but we have taken up the mantle to say enough is enough.”

In Benin City, the 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army has denied a report in an online publication that there was gun battle between its men and three suspected kidnappers.

A statement by the Brigade’s Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Captain Mohammed Maidawa refuted the report.

“The suspects were never handed over to 4 Brigade and the allegation that the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Monday Igbuya or anyone had mounted pressure on the brigade commander for their release does not arise. It was the figment of the imagination of the faceless Sahara Reporters’ writer.

“The Nigerian Army is replete with highly professional, loyal and dedicated officers who perform their duties diligently with great sense of responsibility and pride,” he said.

Maidawa added that it was preposterous for anyone to allege anything untoward in the handling of the accused or the recovered abandoned vehicle and weapons.

“All were properly handed over to the Delta State Police Command through appropriate channels for further investigation and persecution,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Borno State Command of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) has announced the arrest of two female Boko Haram suspects in Maiduguri.

Parading the suspects’ yesterday, the NSCDC Commander, Abduallahi Ibrahim disclosed that Fatima Mohmmed Kabir (15) and Amina Salisu (14) were arrested at the bus terminus, while attempting to flee to Damaturu.

“The female suspects claimed to have escaped from Sambisa Forest through Bita and Amteke villages, Gwoza town and Maiduguri, before they were arrested following intelligence report that female fleeing female suspects had sneaked into the metropolis,” he said.