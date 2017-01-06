Arts promotion will fast track Nigeria’s economy, says Byron

Posted January 6, 2017 5:56 am by Comments

Arts promotion will fast track Nigeria’s economy, says Byron
Sina Fagbenro, a.k.a. Byron

Sina Fagbenro, a.k.a. Byron

An afro-jazz musician, Sina Fagbenro, better known as “Byron” on Thursday, said that the youths should be given a chance to advance the country’s economic growth through arts.

Winasbet.com

He said there were boundless opportunities in “music, theatre, film, dance, art, performing arts, architecture, artistic designs, graffiti, graphic, photography, sculpture, video recording and others because it makes skillful people.”

Fagbenro told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, that the creative arts sector has enormous benefits for the youths.

According to him, both government and private sector should help in sponsoring youths in various creative arts to help reposition the country’s economy.

“It will lead to creation of jobs because they have learned first-rate arts which will be relished and help the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

“Many youths are into music and many schools do not teach music because the country is not looking in that angle.

“Teaching music in schools and other arts have to be government priority.

“Government and private sectors can join hands to put structures in place to see what can be done in the area of arts, “he said.

Fagbenro, however, said that government and private sector should organise exchange programmes, to bring different resource persons that would impart knowledge to the youths.

“We are now in the computer age, so, most computers should have these things for easy handling and learning.

“We must appreciate what these youths are doing and help them in a positive way, so as to build the talent in them.”

“By schools having musical sections and creative arts, it will be easier, so that they don’t go astray or kill that talent, but build up those talents to better themselves.

“Parents and guardians ought to also try and encourage their children, who have talents,” he said.

He stressed that “life is dynamic and things are changing, so the youths have to key into it so as to improve arts in Nigeria and for it to be relevant.

“That is why youths had to be trained properly because arts knows no race, creed or country.

“It soothes our soul and body; it makes people happy and one forgets anger, pride and other vices,” he said.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. UK’s DFID Official Asks Buhari To Build An Inclusive Society The incoming administration of General Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to focus on building an inclusive society that will reduce...
  2. The FCT Interschool Performing Arts Competition is Coming To Lagos This Year! The Annual FCT Interschool Performing Arts Competition (FIPAC) is expanding its horizons this year. FIPAC aims to promote performing arts...
  3. Arts, potential economy booster–artistes Nigerian artists have been asked to improve the quality of artworks in the country as it has the potential to...
  4. Etisalat – Nurturing Talents & Supporting Creativity at Ake Arts & Book Festival 2015 This November, Nigeria‘s most innovative and fastest growing telecommunications company, Etisalat, further demonstrated its commitment to creativity and talent development...
  5. Visual arts in search of corporate patronage So much seems to be happening in the film and music sectors of arts, attributable to sponsorships from Nigeria’s corporate...
  6. FG seeks Private-Public-Partnership in development of Arts The Federal Government has said that it will explore Private-Public-Partnership in the development of arts, culture and tourism sector to...
  7. Documenting challenges of contemporary visual arts sector WORRIED that there’s lack of documentation in the visual art sector, as against other art genres in the country and...
  8. Arts & Culture: When Etisalat supported “Avalanche – The Kings of Dance” Etisalat continued its time tested practice of supporting the creative arts when it sponsored Avalanche – The Kings of Dance...
  9. Britain to partner Cross River on Arts British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Paul Arkwright, on Sunday said his home...
  10. N1.7bn to be invested in arts, crafts development in Niger State-BOI N1.7 billion has been earmarked for the development of modern arts and crafts in Niger State. This is to be...

< YOHAIG home