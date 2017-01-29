ASACCIMA honours 9 outstanding members

The Asaba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ASACCIMA) says it has honoured nine of its members who distinguished themselves in various sectors of the economy in 2016.

The President of the Chamber, Mr Emmanuel Moweta, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba on Sunday that the award ceremony was part of its activities in 2016.

Moweta said that the awardees, including Chief Sunny Odogwu, Chairman, Grand Hotel Asaba, were selected from various sectors of the economy.

The president said that Odogwu received a life-time award for his achievements in the hospitality industry.

He said that Mr Abel Adeleke got an award of excellence in the construction industry, while Mrs Margaret Ajufo was honoured for excellence in the food and beverage industry.

According to him, they were honoured for adding value to their various sectors and impacting positively on the socio-economic lives of the people of the state and the country at large.

Moweta also said that the chamber recorded some marginal increase in its membership,adding that some corporate bodies also joined chamber.

The chamber chairman, however, disclosed that the chambers could not hold its planned domestic trade fair due to the present economic situation in the country.

“In 2016 we had some laudable dreams but the economic situation in the country did not allow us to achieve our dreams. We did not meet our aspirations.

“We are calling on government at all levels to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and ensure stability in the economy.

“ We are looking forward to a period of economic liberalisation when the private sector will drive the economy in the overall interest of the nation,” he added.