ASACCIMA honours 9 outstanding members

Posted January 29, 2017 11:56 am by Comments

ASACCIMA honours 9 outstanding members

textile-industryThe Asaba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ASACCIMA) says it has honoured nine of its members who distinguished themselves in various sectors of the economy in 2016.

The President of the Chamber, Mr Emmanuel Moweta, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba on Sunday that the award ceremony was part of its activities in 2016.

Moweta said that the awardees, including Chief Sunny Odogwu, Chairman, Grand Hotel Asaba, were selected from various sectors of the economy.

Winasbet.com

The president said that Odogwu received a life-time award for his achievements in the hospitality industry.

He said that Mr Abel Adeleke got an award of excellence in the construction industry, while Mrs Margaret Ajufo was honoured for excellence in the food and beverage industry.

According to him, they were honoured for adding value to their various sectors and impacting positively on the socio-economic lives of the people of the state and the country at large.

Moweta also said that the chamber recorded some marginal increase in its membership,adding that some corporate bodies also joined chamber.

The chamber chairman, however, disclosed that the chambers could not hold its planned domestic trade fair due to the present economic situation in the country.

“In 2016 we had some laudable dreams but the economic situation in the country did not allow us to achieve our dreams. We did not meet our aspirations.

“We are calling on government at all levels to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and ensure stability in the economy.

“ We are looking forward to a period of economic liberalisation when the private sector will drive the economy in the overall interest of the nation,” he added.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. YABATECH honours 12 outstanding alumni in Art industry For their outstanding performances in the art industry, authorities of the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos on Tuesday, honoured 12...
  2. Enugu honours Batch C corps members Ten Batch ‘C’ members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), who performed exceptionally during their service year were yesterday...
  3. Marketing Edge honours Awosika, Omojafor, others Three companies within Troyka Holdings Limited, alongside their Vice Chairman and Managing Director cum Chief Executive Officer of Insight Communications,...
  4. ACCI to reward excellence To further promote improved performance and excellence among businesses in Nigeria, the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has...
  5. NSE Honours Jega, Confers Fellowship On 18 Members NSE (Nigerian Stock Exchange) IN recognition of his successful contribution to the development of Nigeria’s electoral process with the introduction...
  6. Ejiofor, Oyelowo bag Hollywood honours for outstanding philanthropy Funsho Arogundade Nigerian-born British award-winning actors Chiwetel Ejiofor and David Oyelowo are to be honoured for their philanthropic support of...
  7. 76 Corps members get Ministerial Honours Award MINISTER of the Federal Capital Administration, FCTA, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello yesterday gave Ministerial Honours Award to 76 National Youth...
  8. Joseph Omojolowo gets Outstanding Community Philanthropist Award Omojolowo (second left) with his members of staff at the ceremony A MEDIA outfit, The Gladiator Magazine, recently honoured the...
  9. Okereke-Onyiuke, Alele-Williams, others get PEFON honours By Princewill Ekwujuru & Favour Ikede Former First female Director General, Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, Professor Ndi Okereke-Onyiuke, former first...
  10. MAAFA honours Ikpeazu, others Abia State governor, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu was among the prominent Nigerians who bagged awards of excellence last weekend for their...

< YOHAIG home