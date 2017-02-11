Association disassociate selves from porn movies shot in Makurdi

Posted February 11, 2017 2:56 pm by Comments

Association disassociate selves from porn movies shot in Makurdi

File photo of video director PHOTO : AFP

Benue Association of Movie Producers (AMP) and Actors Guide of Nigeria (AGN) have disassociated themselves from two pornographic movies recently shot in Makurdi.

Winasbet.com

The two movie productions; the “IPhone 7 Babes and Feast of Death”, were shot in locations within Makurdi in December 2016 by film producer, Derrick Walter of Nollyniz Gate Productions.
The associations on Saturday in Makurdi, condemned the content of the movie productions and said the actors that featured in them were not their members.

A joint statement by the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the AMP and AGN, Rose Okwoli and Benjamin Ukwueze, respectively, described the productions as “archaic, barbaric, uncivilized , illegal and against acceptable moral and cultural norms which they are out to project”.

They also distanced themselves from the conduct and character of the artists shown in the obscene movies.

“They are not registered members of the bodies and the producer did not seek approval from AMP/AGN as is the usual practice for the production of the movies under reference.

“The associations strongly condemn the entire project; the abuse of professionalism exhibited by the producer, Mr Derrick Walter, owner of Nollyniz Gate Productions.

“We also condemn the desperation and profanity showcased by the so called artists in a bid to gain fame and popularity in the movie industry and the abuse of dignity and decency.
“The artists involved are not our registered members; the said producer did not seek the approval of AMP/AGN, none of the bodies gave approval for the production of such movies.”
They claimed to have been aware of the movies through various platforms on the social media and Internet.

The associations, however, assured that efforts were underway to correct the negative impact created by the movies in the state, adding that several vetting agencies were already contacted.
“We have already contacted the National Film and Video Censors Board, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Copyright Commission for necessary actions.”

They pledged to ensure the integrity and professionalism of all movies and actors involved in film production in the state, and urged all stakeholders to assist the Benue movie industry meet its set goals.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Zanzibar International Film Festival Announces Film Selection for 2016 Event including “Gbomo Gbomo Express” & More Nigerian Movies Nigerian movies are breaking boundaries! Three Nigerian movies have made it on the final film selection for the 2016 Zanzibar...
  2. Man Shot Dead In Makurdi, Benue State (Graphic Photo) An unknown man has been shot and killed at the popular Tito gate area in Makurdi, the Benue state capital....
  3. We need to start doing movies that will impact on society – Saheed Balogun He is an actor, film-maker, movie director and producer, who has doing remarkably well for himself in the movie industry....
  4. ‘Investing a lot of money into making quality movies in Nigeria is hopeless. I’m scared I may not be able to repay the bank loan I took to shoot my new movie’ Kunle Afolayan In an exclusive interview, renowned Nollywood actor, film maker and director Kunle Afolayan opened up on his journey so far...
  5. Nollywood Movies To Feature In Toronto International Film Festival Eight Nollywood movies have been selected to screen as part of the City to City Programme of the 41st Toronto...
  6. Shan George, Laide Bakare On Set For New Movies Actress, Laide Bakare is currently working on a new movie, ‘Daddy Daddy’, starring actors, Funsho Adeolu and Adeniyi Johnson. The...
  7. ‘I don’t act in movies my mother can’t watch’ – Actor Kalu Ikeagwu Nollywood actor Kalu Ikeagwu says he does not act in any movie his mum can’t watch. He says a critical...
  8. Kannywood: Six movies to watch this Sallah break The themes of the selected movies are based on love, betrayal, family values and the stark realities between vices and...
  9. East African film maker opens up on what they hate about Nigerian movies A top rated Kenyan film maker and script writer, Njoki Muhoho, recently took a swipe at the sorry state of...
  10. Movie Marketer Takes A Shot At Igbos! Yes You Solely Pirate Movies In Nigeria Just four days after Kunle Afolayan took a shot at Igbos saying they are solely behind movie piracy in Nigeria,...

< YOHAIG home