At least eight soldiers killed in Boko Haram ambush

Posted February 10, 2017 2:56 pm by Comments

At least eight Nigerian soldiers have been killed in a Boko Haram ambush in the Northeast.

Details to come

Winasbet.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 2 soldiers Killed, 7 injured in Boko Haram ambush The Nigerian Army said last night that troops of 119 Task Force Battalion stationed in Kangarwa northern Borno State successfully...
  2. How two soldiers were killed in ‘Boko Haram ambush’ An alleged Boko Haram attack on a village in southeastern Niger killed two of the country’s soldiers, the Nigerien army...
  3. Soldiers Lay Ambush For Boko Haram In Borno (Pictures) Soldiers laid ambush and killed several members of the Boko Haram during a gun duel exercise, several of their members...
  4. 9 Chadian Soldiers Killed In Boko Haram Ambush The Chadian Army says that nine of its men have been killed and 16 wounded after being ambushed by Boko...
  5. Boko Haram kills 3 soldiers, wounds 18 in ambush at Borno village Nigerian Army has confirmed that 3 of its gallant soldiers have been killed and 18 others wounded when Boko Haram...
  6. Soldiers ambush Boko Haram, kill 11 Three militia fighters and 11 Boko Haram militants have been killed in a clash in a village in northeastern Nigeria,...
  7. Boko Haram wounds 2 soldiers, UN staff in ambush at Borno village REMNANTS of Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly ambushed Nigerian troops returning from Bama on humanitarian escort duty at Meleri village,...
  8. 19 soldiers, three others wounded in Boko Haram ambush The Nigerian Army on Thursday said 19 soldiers and three civilian joint task force members were wounded in a Boko...
  9. Five Soldiers, Three Others Killed As Terrorists Ambush Troops Five soldiers, three vigilantes and one Civilian JTF member have been killed in an ambush on troops in Ugundiri village,...
  10. One soldier killed, Ag. GOC escapes death in Boko Haram’s ambush The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu and his convoy were about 8.30am,...

< YOHAIG home