Barca announce Suarez Cup red card appeal

Barcelona's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (R) argues with referee after being shown the red card during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) semi final second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Club Atletico de Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on February 7, 2017.<br />LLUIS GENE / AFP

Barcelona will appeal against the second yellow card given against Luis Suarez in their Spanish Cup semi-final that will see the Uruguay forward miss May’s final, the Spanish champions said on Wednesday.

Suarez, whose goal gave Barca a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Tuesday that saw them progress 3-2 on aggregate, was sent off late after picking up a second booking for elbowing Koke.

It means he will miss the final against either Alaves or Celta Vigo on May 27.

“FC Barcelona will appeal when the competition committee views the referee’s report,” said the Catalans in a statement.

After the match, Suarez had said of his challenge with Koke: “It isn’t even a foul.”

But he retained little hope of being exonerated.

“We already know how these things go.

“That is why I am so angry because it was absolutely nothing.”

Barca have won the Copa del Rey in each of the last two seasons.

