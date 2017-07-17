Benefits Of Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has several benefits such as skin, hair care, weight loss,improving digestion and immunity against infections and diseases. The oil is used not just in tropical countries, where coconut plantations are abundant, but also in the US and the UK.

Health Benefits

Skin care: Coconut oil is an excellent massage oil that which acts as an effective moisturizer on all types of skin types especially dry skin. It is a safe solution for preventing dryness and flaking of skin. There are no adverse side effects. It delays the appearance of wrinkles and sagging of skin.

It also helps in treating various skin problems, such as psoriasis, dermatitis, exzema and other skin infections.Coconut oil forms the base ingredient of various body care products like soaps, lotions, and creams that are used for skin care.

Hair care: Coconut oil helps in healthy growth of hair and gives your hair a shiny quality. It reduces protein loss, which can lead to unattractive,unhealthy or brittle hair. It is used as hair care oil and is used in manufacturing various conditioners and dandruff relief creams. It is normally applied topically for hair care.

Heart diseases: Coconut oil contains is beneficial for the heart. It contains about 50% lauric acid, which helps in preventing various heart problems like high cholesterol levels and high blood pressure. Coconut oil reduces damage to arteries, and therefore helps in preventing atherosclerosis.An intake of coconut oil may help in maintaining healthy lipid profiles in pre-menopausal women.

Weight loss: Coconut oil is helpful for weightloss It contains short and medium-chain fatty acids that help in eliminating excessive weight.Coconut oil helps reduce abdominal obesity in women. It is easy to digest and it helps in healthy functioning of the thyroid and endocrine system.It increases the body’s metabolic rate by removing stress on the pancreas, thereby burning more energy and helping obese and overweight people burn fat. While people exercising to lose weight, coconut oil could be used to enhance your weight loss efforts.

Immunity: Coconut oil strengthens the immune system, because it contains antimicrobial lipids, lauric acid, capric acid and caprylic acid.They contain antifungal, antibacterial and antiviral properties. The human body converts lauric acid into monolaurin. which is an effective way to deal with viruses and bacteria that cause diseases like herpes, influenza, cytomegalovirus, and even HIV.

Digestion: Using coconut oil as a cooking oil helps to improve the digestive system and prevents various stomach and digestion-related problems . The saturated fats in coconut oil have antimicrobial properties and help in dealing with various bacteria, fungi, and parasites which cause indigestion.

Dental care: Calcium is an important component of our teeth. Coconut oil helps in the absorption of calcium by the body, it helps in developing strong teeth. It also stops tooth decay and helps whiten the teeth by oil pulling. Coconut oil reduces plaque formation.