Boateng sued for unpaid 250,000 euros deposit

Jerome Boateng has been taken to court over an unpaid deposit of 250,000 euros ($ 265,590) as the Bayern Munich star battles to be fit for their Champions League clash against Arsenal.

A laywer representing the Germany defender was in Munich’s district court on Wednesday over the unpaid bill of a quarter of a million euros, plus tax – a deposit on a villa in the Bavarian capital.

The estate agent, who took Boateng to court, offered to reduce the sum to 220,000 euros, which Boateng’s lawyer rejected, while the judge has suggested the matter be settled for 185,000.

Now both parties have three weeks to accept the compromise.

Boateng’s lawyer told German daily Bild that the footballer was prevented from appearing in court in person “due to other appointments”.

The defender underwent an operation on his right shoulder on December 20 and faces a race against time to be fit for Bayern’s Champions League last 16 clash at home to Arsenal on February 15 with the away leg on March 7.

According to magazine Kicker, which spoke to the surgeon who operated on the Germany star, Boateng will not be fit until the start of March.

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti had originally expected to have the centre-back fit after the winter break, which ends on January 20 when Bundesliga leaders Bayern are away to Freiburg.