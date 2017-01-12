Boateng sued for unpaid 250,000 euros deposit

Posted January 12, 2017 2:56 pm by Comments

Boateng sued for unpaid 250,000 euros deposit

Jerome Boateng has been taken to court over an unpaid deposit of 250,000 euros ($ 265,590) as the Bayern Munich star battles to be fit for their Champions League clash against Arsenal.

A laywer representing the Germany defender was in Munich’s district court on Wednesday over the unpaid bill of a quarter of a million euros, plus tax – a deposit on a villa in the Bavarian capital.

Winasbet.com

The estate agent, who took Boateng to court, offered to reduce the sum to 220,000 euros, which Boateng’s lawyer rejected, while the judge has suggested the matter be settled for 185,000.

Now both parties have three weeks to accept the compromise.

Boateng’s lawyer told German daily Bild that the footballer was prevented from appearing in court in person “due to other appointments”.

The defender underwent an operation on his right shoulder on December 20 and faces a race against time to be fit for Bayern’s Champions League last 16 clash at home to Arsenal on February 15 with the away leg on March 7.

According to magazine Kicker, which spoke to the surgeon who operated on the Germany star, Boateng will not be fit until the start of March.

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti had originally expected to have the centre-back fit after the winter break, which ends on January 20 when Bundesliga leaders Bayern are away to Freiburg.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Germans don’t want Jerome Boateng as neighbour-Germany’s Far Right Leader Germany’s main anti-immigrant party has sparked outrage after its vice-chairman said people would not want German black football star Jerome...
  2. Jay Z signs German footballer Jérôme Boateng to Roc Nation Sports Rapper and business mogul Jay Z has signed World Cup Champion football player Jérôme Boateng to Roc Nation Sports. The...
  3. Bayern Munich in 73m euro raids for Hummels, Sanches German champions Bayern Munich on Tuesday splashed out a reported 73 million euros ($ 83 million) to launch their Champions...
  4. UEFA Champions League Day 2 Results: Chelsea, Bayern win; Arsenal loses The first matches of the Group stage of this year’s Champions League was completed with Bayern Munich beating Olympiacos The...
  5. Arsenal’s Champions League campaign alive, beat Bayern 2 – 0 Olivier Giroud kept Arsenal’s Champions League campaign alive as the France striker punished a costly blunder from Bayern Munich goalkeeper...
  6. Guardiola promises Arsenal fans will not be stung Bayern Munich caoch, Guardiola- image source easybranches Bayern Munich coach has vowed Arsenal fans will not face inflated prices when...
  7. Champions League top scorers Champions League top scorers after Tuesday’s matches: 7: Messi (Barcelona) 4: Cavani (Paris SG), Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Mahrez (Leicester), Özil...
  8. Focus on Mourinho as Arsenal look to do double over Bayern Jose Mourinho admits Chelsea have no margin for error as the pressure mounts on the beleaguered Blues boss ahead of...
  9. Arsenal Must Be Ready For Angry Bayern – Mertesacker Defender, Per Mertesacker says Arsenal must be ready for an “angry” Bayern Munich intent on revenge when they meet on Wednesday...
  10. Bayern vs Arsenal, Leicester vs Sevilla (UEFA champions league last 16 fixtures in full) European football governing body, UEFA, today released the draw for the last 16 of the UEFA champions league. Man city...

< YOHAIG home