British FM promises help for justice reform in Gambia

Posted February 14, 2017 8:56 pm by Comments

British FM promises help for justice reform in Gambia

British foreign minister Boris Johnson / AFP PHOTO / EMMANUEL DUNAND

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson promised support for justice reform in The Gambia Tuesday after the new government declared it would overhaul its prisons after shocking footage was released of conditions inside.

Winasbet.com

Johnson met President Adama Barrow and Interior Minister Mai Fatty to reset ties with the impoverished West African nation after years of tension with former president Yahya Jammeh.

A British special advisor will be appointed to aid the justice ministry and attorney-general as The Gambia reforms a sector tarred by allegations of rights abuses, a diplomatic source told AFP.

Fatty led a tour of The Gambia’s Mile Two prison on Monday for local journalists that revealed concrete cells in almost complete darkness where prisoners were living in squalor, and apologised on camera for the conditions.

Johnson has hailed the December elections that saw Barrow unseat Jammeh from 22 years in power, saying they “highlight the continuing strengthening of democracy in West Africa”.

The visit was his first to Africa as Britain’s top diplomat.

His talks with Barrow also cemented moves by The Gambia to rejoin the Commonwealth group of former British colonies, Johnson told journalists.

“President Barrow is determined to take Gambia back to the Commonwealth and the Commonwealth is ready to welcome Gambia back,” Johnson said, saying he would do whatever possible to “speed up” the process.

Jammeh frequently railed against Britain’s colonial rule of the tiny nation, and Johnson is the first British foreign minister to visit since independence in 1965.

By contrast, Barrow worked as a security guard in Britain when he was younger and has made no secret of his wish to rekindle ties.

The Gambia has also just notified the United Nations it will rejoin the International Criminal Court (ICC), reversing another controversial Jammeh move from last year.

– Controversial comments –

Jammeh withdrew his nation from the Commonwealth in 2013, calling it “an extension of colonialism”, but Johnson has his own history of controversy with Britain’s former territories in Africa.

In a news column published in 2002, Johnson characterised the Commonwealth as having “crowds of flag-waving piccaninnies,” to welcome Queen Elizabeth II, using a derogatory term for black people that caused outrage.

He also parodied reaction to Tony Blair’s arrival in Congo saying that “the tribal warriors will all break out in watermelon smiles to see the big white chief touch down”.

The comments came back to haunt him when he ran for London mayor in 2008, and then again when he was named foreign secretary last year after Britain’s shock Brexit vote.

Gambian journalists had questions vetted for a brief press conference with Barrow in The Gambia and could not question him about the comments, they told AFP.

In a show of confidence in the Gambian tourist industry, which is dominated by British sunseekers, Johnson took a commercial flight to Banjul, and also met with Tourism Minister Hamat Bah.

Tourists were flown out of the country en masse in January after Jammeh declared a state of emergency when he lost the election to Barrow but refused to stand down.

On Wednesday morning, Johnson will head to Ghana to meet President Nana Akufo-Addo and visit the Blue Skies company, a juice-maker which has received financial support from Britain.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Gambia to rejoin The Commonwealth after four years The Gambia is to rejoin The Commonwealth within months – after four years outside the group of 52 states. The...
  2. Gambia bars seven foreign journalists Seven foreign journalists have been barred from entering The Gambia, where President Yahya Jammeh is refusing to quit days before...
  3. Gambia: Yahya Jammeh Agrees To Leave The president-elect of Gambia Mr Adama Barrow, has confirmed that President Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down and hand...
  4. Coup fallout: Gambia president replaces justice minister Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh has replaced Minister of Justice, Basiru Mahoney, in the second cabinet reshuffle since soldiers attempted to...
  5. Adama Barrow to return to Gambia Tuesday Gambia’s new president, Adama Barrow, will be returning to Bangul, the country’s capital city on Tuesday, January 24. President Barrow’s...
  6. President Barrow arrives in Gambia from Senegal – Witness Gambia’s newly sworn-in president Adama Barrow arrived in the capital Banjul on Thursday, a Reuters witness said Barrow’s return to...
  7. Gambia will remain in ICC, says Adama Barrow The Gambia is not withdrawing its membership of the International criminal court. President Adama Barrow told a top European Union...
  8. The Gambia: Morocco offers President Jammeh asylum Morocco has offered The Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh asylum in return for accepting election defeat and stepping down, a local...
  9. Gambia talks stall as Jammeh hold on to power The Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow, has left the country after talks failed to persuade President Yahya Jammeh to step down....
  10. President Adama Barrow Lands In Gambia Amid Tight Security (Photos) Gambia’s President Adama Barrow has finally returned home Thursday, to solidify his position as the country’s first new commander in...

< YOHAIG home