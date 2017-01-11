Buhari kicks off revitalisation of 10,000 primary health care centres



As part of efforts to reverse the poor health indices and ensure universal health coverage in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has kicked off the revitalisation of 10,000 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) nationwide, inaugurating Kuchigoro Clinic, Abuja, as a model.

In his address yesterday in Abuja, Buhari said: “The first phase of this approach is what we are kicking off today (yesterday). It signals the revitalisation of the first 109 PHC facilities across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).”

The President said the provision of quality healthcare service would reverse the poor health indices in the country.

“I am hopeful that our women will no more be dying during childbirth; our children will no more be dying as a result of vaccine preventable diseases or common ailment and access to healthcare will not be limited due to lack of money,” he added.

Buhari noted that Kuchigoro Primary Health Care Centre was renovated to provide services at minimal little or no cost in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Federal Capital Development Administration (FCDA), University of Abuja Teaching Hospital and development partners, including General Electric and Sterling Bank.

He said the model would be replicated nationwide with slight modifications, adding: “I want to assure all Nigerians that government will continue to ensure access to quality basic health care services.”

Buhari went on: “My presence here today (yesterday) demonstrates our commitment to put the health of Nigerians as a top priority. Our goal of revitalising the PHCs is to ensure that quality basic healthcare service is delivered to majority of Nigerians irrespective of their location. We shall focus more on the people living in the rural areas and the vulnerable population in our society such as women, under-five children and the elderly in collaboration with national and international partners.”

The President explained that the move was in consonance with the agenda of his All Progressives Congress (APC) party geared at providing succor to the poor and the entire society.