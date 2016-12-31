Buhari urges Shi’a community, Niger Delta militants to embrace peace

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Shi’a Community and Niger Delta militants to embrace peace and always abide by the laws of the country.

The President made the appeal in his New Year message to Nigerians issued in Abuja on Saturday.

He reassured that his administration would continue to pursue peace initiatives with aggrieved groups across the country.

Buhari particularly called on the Niger Delta militants to desist from their destructive activities and come to the negotiating table.

“We will continue to pursue peace initiatives in the Niger Delta, as I again call on our brothers in that region who have taken to violent disruptions of economic infrastructure to come to the negotiating table.

“As for our brothers and sisters of the Shia Community, we urge them too to embrace peace.

“They must accept the laws of the country they live in. They cannot be islands by themselves.

“At the same time, the law enforcement agencies must treat them humanely and according to the rule of law.’’
President Buhari stated that Nigerians must continue to support and tolerate one another and live together as one.

“These are the attributes that define us and have for years confounded the pessimists who do not believe in our continued existence as a united and indivisible nation.

“We are a remarkable nation that has succeeded in harnessing our multiple diversities for national development.

“We must continue to support and tolerate one another and live together as one.’’

