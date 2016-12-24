Buratai promise to re-organise operation Lafiya Dole in 2017

Posted December 24, 2016 5:56 pm by Comments

Buratai promise to re-organise operation Lafiya Dole in 2017
Chief of Army Staff, Gen. T. Y. Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Gen. T. Y. Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Saturday restated his promise to re-organise the ongoing “Operation Lafiya Dole’’ in the North- East in 2017.

Winasbet.com

The COAS, who restated the promise when he visited troops of 112 Task Force Battalion, Mafa in Borno ahead of the Christmas, said he would celebrate the yuletide with troops in the front-line.

He said the re-organisation was aimed at making the operation stronger and relief the fighting soldiers.

Buratai, Principal Staff Officers at Army Headquarters, Abuja, General Officers Commanding the various Divisions across the country and Corps Commanders are in Borno and other parts of the North-East to celebrate the Christmas with the troops.

Buratai said: “operation Rescue Final has been quite successful.

“We still keep our promise of what will happen in 2017.

“We will make sure that we get the necessary re-organisation to make the operation much stronger and to have very good relief system for everybody.’’

The army chief commended the troops for their courage and professionalism and urged them to sustain the counter-insurgency momentum.

“I have received a very, very thorough brief from your commanding officer. He has told me the brave exploit you have undertaken across your area of operation.

“I want to urge you to keep it up. We are all proud of you, the entire country is proud of you and indeed Mr President and Commander-In-Chief is proud of you.

“Keep doing the very good job you have been doing and we will continue to do our best to ensure that your logistics are catered for and your general welfare is also taken care of,’’ Buratai said.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Cpl. Gontus Yilda, Section Commander, 3 Platoon Support Company, Mafa, said he was happy with the visit of the chief of army staff.

Yilda restated his commitment to fight and defend the nation.

He urged violent agitators in some parts of the country to desist from violence and resist the temptation of going to war.

“War is not good, as you can see here in the North-East, many places have been damaged, it will take time to rebuild them,’’ he said.

Yilda, however, expressed happiness that the war against the insurgents was being won and that peace was returning to the North-East.

He said that the troops would celebrate the Christmas in peace.

Also speaking with NAN, Private Ibrahim Felix expressed happiness that the terrorists had been defeated.

“I am proud to be a Nigerian soldier,’’ Felix said.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Insurgency: Army chief inaugurates Operation Lafiya Dole Maj.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, the Acting Chief of Army Staff, on Sunday launched “Operation Lafiya Dole” as a new code name...
  2. Operation Lafiya Dole Gets New Commander The Defence Headquarters has restructured the Operation Lafiya Dole in Nigeria’s north-east to reposition it for more efficiency, effectiveness and...
  3. Troops may leave N’East in 2017, says Buratai John Ameh and Olaleye Aluko The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Monday said troops fighting the...
  4. Army operation will clear criminal gangs from Bauchi forest – Buratai The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the Army’s training and simulation exercise titled `Operation Shirin Harbin’, would...
  5. Buratai salutes gallant soldiers The Chief of Army staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has commended the efforts and sacrifices of gallant officers and men of...
  6. Buratai warns troops against cowardice, indiscipline The new Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Turkur Buratai, has warned troops against acts of indiscipline and cowardice in...
  7. Buratai Commissions Tactical Operation Base Of Army In His Town Biu, Borno (Pics) Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Yusuf Tukur Buratai today October 22 commissioned the Tactical Operation Base of the Nigeria...
  8. Buratai launches four policy handbooks for Army The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Wednesday launched four handbooks on four policies for the Nigerian Army....
  9. Operation Lafiya Dole commander blasts reps c’ttee over plan to re-open Madagali-Gwoza road THE Theatre Commander, ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ in the north east, Major General Lucky Irabor, yesterday, blasted the House Committee on...
  10. Joint Operation To Wipe Out Boko Haram Is Ongoing – Buratai The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, says that a joint operation to wipe out remnant of the...

< YOHAIG home