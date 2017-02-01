Calm as Suleman returns to church after DSS invitation

Calm as Suleman returns to church after DSS invitation
After the visit on Monday night by the President of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman, to the Department of State Security (DSS), calm has returned to the church.

There were several prayer sessions in many of the branches in the state as they awaited his arrival. At Auchi Polytechnic where he has many followers, groups prayed and awaited official statement from the leadership of the church.

A statement by the Coordinator, Omega Fire Ministries Legal team, Samuel Amune yesterday reads: “This is to formally inform the general public, and lovers of Apostle Johnson Suleman in particular, that the DSS invitation was honoured by him and the encounter can be better described as successful as the DSS was professional. This would herald a new phase for the Christians in Nigeria.

“However, we use this medium to officially discredit the sources, dissociate and refute the news which has gone viral and credited to Apostle Johnson Suleman that El-Rufai should produce the Fulani herdsmen he claimed he paid money to stop killing Christians.

“Apostle Johnson Suleman did not and could not have said that.’’

One response to Calm as Suleman returns to church after DSS invitation

  1. Victor February 1st, 2017 at 11:03 am

    If one has an opportunity to air his/her views, declare JESUS openly or protect the people of God and because of the fear of what the government will do to him/her, close his/her mouth…
    1 you have disappointed God
    2 you have shame those who believes in the call of God in your life. What was the outcome of the meeting, how will it provide the lasting solution to religious problem, the church and Nigeria at large. what did you say to them and what did they say also to you and the church. what should we do and what should Nigeria also do to stop the killing?

