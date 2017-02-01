Calm as Suleman returns to church after DSS invitation

After the visit on Monday night by the President of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman, to the Department of State Security (DSS), calm has returned to the church.

There were several prayer sessions in many of the branches in the state as they awaited his arrival. At Auchi Polytechnic where he has many followers, groups prayed and awaited official statement from the leadership of the church.

A statement by the Coordinator, Omega Fire Ministries Legal team, Samuel Amune yesterday reads: “This is to formally inform the general public, and lovers of Apostle Johnson Suleman in particular, that the DSS invitation was honoured by him and the encounter can be better described as successful as the DSS was professional. This would herald a new phase for the Christians in Nigeria.

“However, we use this medium to officially discredit the sources, dissociate and refute the news which has gone viral and credited to Apostle Johnson Suleman that El-Rufai should produce the Fulani herdsmen he claimed he paid money to stop killing Christians.

“Apostle Johnson Suleman did not and could not have said that.’’