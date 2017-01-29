Celebrities to boycott Tuface’s protest

Posted January 29, 2017 5:56 pm by Comments

Celebrities to boycott Tuface’s protest
Tuface, the African Queen crooner recently took to his Instagram handle: @official2baba, calling on his fans and followers to join in the nationwide protest scheduled for February 5.

Tuface, the African Queen crooner recently took to his Instagram handle: @official2baba, calling on his fans and followers to join in the nationwide protest scheduled for February 5. PHOTO: NAN

Some Nigerian celebrities, say they will boycott the planned protest by award winning musician Tuface Idibia, against unfavourable policies of the Federal Government.

Winasbet.com

Tuface, the African Queen crooner recently took to his Instagram handle: @official2baba, calling on his fans and followers to join in the nationwide protest scheduled for February 5.

He stated: “First Massive Nationwide Protests’’.

“A call for good governance. ?A call for urgent explanation into the reckless economic downturn nationwide….to come out and protest this obnoxious and baseless policies and excuses of the government of the day.”

Reacting, popular comedian, Bovi Ugboma, said he would not be joining the protest.

Bovi on his Instagram handle: ?@officialBovi stated, “Boycott” is too strong a word to describe my not attending. I won’t be there. Simple. It doesn’t define whether I support it or not.

“I am not joining the protest, and stop saying ‘we’ and ‘us.’ You don’t belong…..my life is not governed by your opinions of me. Tuface, real name Innocent Ujah Idibia, is also a producer, entrepreneur and one of the most decorated and successful Afro pop artists in Africa.

Similarly, popular Yoruba actress, Funke Adesiyan who disagreed with 2face over the plan said that protest was not the only option.

The actress, who recently completed a course in film-making and directing at the New York Film Academy in the U.S, stressed the importance of youth participation in governance.

The Yoruba actress of Ibadan origin who contested and lost Oyo State House of assembly election under the umbrella of PDP in 2015, stated on her instagram handle @funkeadesiyan:

“When people ask me why I joined politics, I tell them from the truest of my heart that it is because I got tired of how things were being done in my country.

“It’s not enough for us to protest, it’s more important for us, youths of this beloved nation, to get involved in governance. You could try many times before you achieve it,” Adesiyan stated.

Tuface started his music career while studying at Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Enugu where he recorded several jingles for Enugu state radio broadcasting station.

His professional career did not begin until he moved to Lagos where he met other members of the rested Plantashun Boyz group, comprising Black Face and Faze in 1996.

Idibia has received several awards including MTV Europe Music Award, world Music Award, Headies Awards (Hip-hop award), and Channel O Music Video Awards. Others are BET awards for his musical work, MTV Africa Music Awards, MOBO award, KORA award among others.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Recession: 2Face? plans to lead nationwide protest The singer complained about the current economic situation The post Recession: 2Face? plans to lead nationwide protest appeared first on...
  2. Tuface, Stephanie Okereke-Linus join forces with NYPF on jobs creation International music sensation, Tuface Idibia and popular movie actress and producer Stephanie Okereke- Linus have joined forces with the Nigerian...
  3. It’s not enough for us to protest, get involved in governance – Actress, Funke Adesiyan tells 2face Idibia Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan who contested and lost a House of Assembly seat in Oyo State during the 2014 general...
  4. Comedian I-Go-Dye Supports 2face’s Nationwide Protest The popular comedian of the Federal Republic of Nigeria posted this on his Instagram, calling for good governance and supporting...
  5. Photographer sue Tuface, wife, asks for N120 million Unless a Federal High Court, Lagos decides otherwise, popular musician, Innocent Idibia, and his wife Annie, may pay N120 million...
  6. Laughter as Akpororo, Tuface thrill Airtel customers at PHarcourt The city of Port Harcourt came alive recently when the trio of fast-rising comedian, Akpororo; African Queen Crooner, Tuface Idibia...
  7. 2face Idibia to lead the first massive nationwide protest against FG on Feb. 5th Following the continuous rise in the cost of living and economic meltdown in the country, music legend 2face Idibia announced...
  8. Happy Birthday Tuface Idibia!!! The music Icon is 40 today and we are grateful for his life! Happy Birthday Tuface!! Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s...
  9. ‘I’m ready to die for this sh*t’ – Burna Boy speaks in support of 2face Idibia led nationwide protest Earlier today, music legend, 2face Idibia announced on Instagram that there will be a massive nationwide protest on February 5,...
  10. “How Resembling Tuface Idibia Made Me Cry Bitterly” – Joe (Photos) Popular artiste, JoEl, who is signed to Kennis Music has been through a lot but above all, has made his...

< YOHAIG home