Christian Chukwu still cautious despite Rangers’ away draw

Enugu Rangers began their CAF Champions League campaign on a bright note, earning a 1-1 draw with Algeria’s JS Soaura in the North African country at the weekend. The draw means Rangers only need a goalless draw in Enugu to qualify for the third round of the competition’s qualifying series.

However, despite the draw, Rangers’ Chief Executive Officer, Christian Chukwu, says the team must brace up for the battle of their lives if they desired passage to the next round of the competition.

The Rangers’ delegation returned to the country yesterday morning aboard an Air Maroc flight and went straight to Enugu.

Chukwu, who praised the team for their feat in Algeria at the weekend, advised the coaches and players to be ready to get back to work in preparation for the second leg.

He applauded the players for showing maturity and discipline in the face of provocation, intimidation and adverse weather at the Bechir Stadium, venue of the match.

“Despite all these odds, the players endured to secure a decent result that puts the team in a vantage position going into the return leg match on Sunday, February 19, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu,” Chukwu said, while assuring the players that all the logistics would be put in place to make preparation for second leg easy for them.

