Coachless Swansea suffer heavy defeat at home

Posted January 1, 2017 2:56 am by Comments

Coachless Swansea suffer heavy defeat at home

This file photo taken on October 31, 2016 shows Swansea City's US manager Bob Bradley reacting during the English Premier League football match between Stoke City and Swansea at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England. Premier League strugglers Swansea City dismissed coach Bob Bradley on December 27 after just 11 games in charge, the club announced on its website. American Bradley replaced Francesco Guidolin in October but the Swans have won just twice following his appointment and lie second from bottom in the table. PAUL ELLIS / AFP

This file photo taken on October 31, 2016 shows Swansea City’s US manager Bob Bradley reacting during the English Premier League football match between Stoke City and Swansea at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England. Premier League strugglers Swansea City dismissed coach Bob Bradley on December 27 after just 11 games in charge, the club announced on its website. American Bradley replaced Francesco Guidolin in October but the Swans have won just twice following his appointment and lie second from bottom in the table.
PAUL ELLIS / AFP

Burnley Hammer Sunderland 4-1

Winasbet.com

Swansea City remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after they were thoroughly outplayed by Bournemouth.With coach Alan Curtis in temporary charge following Bob Bradley’s sacking, Swansea’s woeful defending allowed Benik Afobe to put the impressive visitors in front.

Ryan Fraser finished an incisive team move to give Eddie Howe’s side a commanding 2-0 half-time lead, and Joshua King slotted in a late third to compound the misery for their demoralised opponents.

Bournemouth’s win takes them up to 10th in the table, whereas Swansea are still deep in the relegation mire and four points adrift of safety.It presents Bradley’s permanent successor with a daunting task and, with the club hopeful of making an appointment by Monday, Bayern Munich assistant manager Paul Clement remains the Swans’ first choice.

Andre Gray became the first Burnley player to score a Premier League hat-trick as the Clarets comfortably defeated a poor Sunderland side.Gray, who was playing in the sixth tier of English football with Hinckley United in 2012, netted his first after a defensive mix-up between John O’Shea and Papy Djilobodji.The striker rounded Vito Mannone for his second before completing his treble with a low shot from Ashley Barnes’ pass.

Barnes converted a penalty to make it 4-0, before a consolation goal from Jermain Defoe after good play from Adnan Januzaj.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Swansea sack Bob Bradley Swansea City Football Club on Tuesday sacked American manager Bob Bradley after only 85 days in charge of the Premier...
  2. Arsenal Vs Swansea 3 – 2 – (Live) Arsenal will be looking to bridge the gap to the top of the table when they welcome a struggling Swansea...
  3. Swansea sack Francesco Guidolin, appoint Bob Bradley manager Swansea City have sacked Francesco Guidolin as head coach and replaced him with former USA manager Bob Bradley. Francesco Guidolin...
  4. Breaking: Swansea sack Guidolin and appoint Bradley The Italian has become the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season and the club have acted quickly...
  5. Swansea City: Giggs, Coleman Leading Candidates To Get Coaching Job Swansea City are keen to have a new manager in place by Monday, as Wales boss Chris Coleman and Ryan...
  6. West Ham demolish Swansea 4-1 Andy Carrol West Ham cruised to a third straight win to plunge Swansea City deeper into Premier League relegation trouble...
  7. Swansea City Fire Manager Bob Bradley English club, Swansea City say they have parted company with manager Bob Bradley. Confirming Bradley’s sack on Tuesday night, the...
  8. Giggs in frame for Swansea job PHOTO:AFP Manchester United great Ryan Giggs is one of the names being considered for the managerial vacancy at Swansea City,...
  9. Swansea axe Guidolin, hire Bradley as new boss Swansea hired former United States coach Bob Bradley as their new manager on Monday after the struggling Premier League club...
  10. Sunderland, Arsenal Draw Goalless As Leicester Crush Swansea English Premier League side, Sunderland are out of the relegation zone following a goalless draw against Arsenal at the Stadium...

< YOHAIG home