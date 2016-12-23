Consumer council pursues anti-monopoly bill

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) is leading other stakeholders in the pursuit of the passage of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection bill in the National Assembly.

The bill, when passed into law, will ensure that consumers are protected from monopoly and cartel in the production of goods and services.Speaking at the Consumer Rights Awareness Advancement and Advocacy Initiative (CRAAAI) yearly National Summit/Award, in Lagos yesterday, the National Chairman, Igbrude Moses, noted that the bill has already passed second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives.

He noted that it is expected to be passed into law in between January and February, 2017.Moses lamented that Nigeria, unlike in the United States where the anti-trust laws is highly operational to prevent monopoly and cartel, the rights of the consumers are violated, adding that producers “play on the intelligence of the consumers.”

Moses called on consumers to understand their rights in the market place and stand by it, stating that it would prevent undue exploitation from producers, while making governments and manufacturers more responsive to them.

“Today’s forum is aimed at educating the consumer and also for them to engage with the regulators in order to find out the best way the law can be effective to the consumer. When the law is passed, it will give consumers the power to determine the quality of the product to purchase in the market,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the involvement of all stakeholders in continuous efforts of enlightenment, and education awareness would create a sure way of enhancing the rights of the consumers.

The Director-General of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Aboloma, noted that consumer confidence is assured because all goods manufactured in the country must meet specified standards.

He added that SON recently adopted the Standard on Quality Management-Customer satisfaction-guidelines for business to consumer electronic commerce transactions to address e-consumer rights.

Aboloma who was represented at the event by the Director of Marketing SON, Mrs. Cynthia Ifeagwu, added: “Everyone in the supply chain, the manufacturer, the seller, importer and the consumer must clearly understand the warranty conditions and attributed liabilities, bearing in mind the basic rights of a consumer, right to safety, right to information, right to be heard, right to seek redress, right to education, right to choose and right to satisfaction.” 

