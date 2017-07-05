Court stops El-Rufai from sacking district, village heads

• SOKAPU to establish community tertiary institutions in southern Kaduna,dissociates itself from quit notice to Igbo

A High Court ‎in Zaria, Kaduna State has granted an order of interim injunction, restraining Governor Nasir El-Rufai from sacking district and village heads in the state.Justice B. F Zubairu also stopped the state Attorney General, Umma Hikima, the Commissioner, Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Jaafaru Sani, state Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Zazzau Emirate Council and the state House of Assembly from acting on the matter.

The court further restrained any action by themselves or via their agents, servants and privies or any one, committee, task force, ministry or howsoever described.According to the ruling, the defendants must not take any step whatsoever to fill the offices of district and village heads within their domains, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Lawal Iro (Magajin Mallam Zazzau Hakimin Samaru), Falalu Umaru (Maharin Zazzau Hakimin Dutsen Abba and Isah Suleiman (Danmalikin Zazzau Hakimin Nassarawan Doya) had filed the suit on behalf of the affected monarchs.

Meanwhile, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has announced plans to establish community tertiary institutions in Kaduna State.This followed the frustration of students affected in the continued closure of some tertiary institutions in southern Kaduna.

The union’s President and Secretary, Solomon K. Musa and Anton Ogah Amba disclosed this yesterday at a stakeholders’ summit in Kafanchan.According to them, there is no reason for the schools to remain closed since December 2016, when the state government had admitted that peace has been restored in the area.

The leaders urged government to re-open the closed institutions immediately if it doesn’t have some hidden motives. “This is more so as primary and secondary schools, markets and other public institutions are carrying out their activities peacefully in the area,” they said.

SOKAPU dissociated itself from the recent quit notice to the Igbo and pledged to maintain a cordial relationship with them against the parochial threats by a coalition of sectional youth groups.

The union urged El’Rufai to reverse the decision, adding that they play critical roles in bringing peace and stability to the heterogeneous state.The union pledged the “readiness of the 53 community development associations of southern Kaduna to take over the salaries of the affected monarchs.”The union pledged support for the country’s restructuring and called for the creation of Gurara State from the present Kaduna State.