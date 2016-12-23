Delta has no case against Ibori, says commissioner

• Ex-gov not under restriction, aide maintains

• Celebration of return senseless, Ajulo cautions

• Antigraft agencies to blame for conviction’

The Delta State Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, says government has no case against former governor, Chief James Ibori, and as such, was happy about his release from London prison.

Briefing newsmen on some of the decisions reached at the last State Executive Council meeting for the year in Asaba, Ukah noted that those who knew and loved Ibori were joyful at the news of his freedom.

“We are all very happy that our son, brother and former governor has been released. So, it is a thing of joy and the only expression as a state is that we are happy.

Also yesterday, the media aide to the former governor, Tony Eluemuno, said his principal was not facing any encumbrance in the United Kingdom.In a statement in Lagos, he insisted that Ibori’s release was without any condition, stressing that the “position of the Secretary of State, as very candidly set out by Mr. Birdling (representing the Home secretary), is that she accepts that there is no argument that she has no power to detain him.”

There had been widespread rumours that the former governor was under some restrictions pending the conclusion of the confiscation trial before the UK court.

Meanwhile, an Abuja-based lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, described as senseless any attempt at celebrating Ibori’s on return. He suggested that any of such people should be arrested and prosecuted as accomplices.

Also yesterday, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Solo Akuma, dismissed the controversies surrounding the release of the erstwhile Delta State’s chief executive.

He, however, hoped that political office holders would learn a lesson from Ibori’s experience and avoid every act of corruption.Akuma submitted that thee conviction abroad should not be seen as an indictment on Nigerian judiciary but the anti-graft agencies.