Dogara promises budget implementation

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara PHOTO: TWITTER/DOGARA

As Nigerians celebrate the New Year, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has assured Nigerians of the implementation of the budget and legislations that have direct bearing to their wellbeing.

In a New Year message, the Speaker assured that some positive results of the new policies and initiatives of the present government will begin to manifest in the New Year, leading to an improved quality of life for the citizens.

Urging Nigerians to be resilient in the face of the current hardship in the country, he expressed optimism that 2017 will bring succour to their sufferings.

He charged Nigerians to be prayerful, while working hard for the peace, unity and prosperity of the country.He said: “The All Progressives Congress government of President Muhammad Buhari is fully aware of the hardship faced by Nigerians. As members of the same government, we can assure that in the New Year, succour will come the way of our people, as we work to provide long-lasting solutions to the myriad of problems.”

