Eating diets rich in zinc stops genetic material’s damage

Posted January 11, 2017 5:56 am by Comments

Eating diets rich in zinc stops genetic material’s damage
PHOTO: Google.com/search?

PHOTO: Google.com/search?

Zinc is an essential mineral that supports human growth and development, as well as helps to keep the body’s immune system healthy. New research suggests that even a small increase in daily zinc intake can help the body to protect its Deoxy riboNucleic Acid (DNA)/genetic material.

Winasbet.com

Zinc is vital for human development during pregnancy, childhood, and adolescence; it is involved in many aspects of cellular metabolism and cell division.

The mineral also plays a role in DNA synthesis, protein synthesis, and helps our body to heal its wounds. Zinc can limit inflammation and oxidative stress, which means that it may also protect against cardiovascular disease and some cancers.

With time, our DNA deteriorates, but the human body also has the ability to regenerate it until late adulthood. However, insufficient zinc compromises the body’s ability to repair everyday DNA “wear and tear.”

New research – published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition – suggests that an additional intake as small as 4 milligrams per day can have a positive impact on cellular health, as well as help the human body to fight off infections.

Researchers from the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland Research Institute (CHORI) in California set out to determine the impact of a small increase in dietary zinc on metabolic functions and measures of zinc status in the body.

Led by CHORI Senior Scientist Janet King, Ph.D., the team tested the effect of an increase equivalent to that which biofortified crops provide in the diet of populations that are nutrient-deficient.

The authors explain that while food fortification slightly raises the zinc content of cereals such as wheat and rice, few studies have shown a positive effect on the functional indicators of zinc levels in the human body.

Researchers designed a randomized, six-week controlled study where 18 men consumed a low-zinc, rice-based diet.

The diet consisted of six milligrams per day for two weeks and continued with 10 milligrams daily for the remaining four weeks.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Eating fiber-rich diet may protect your lung A new research has shown that eating a fiber-rich diet may help protect you against lung disease. The findings of...
  2. How to promote healthy diets, by WHO Fresh fruits and vegetables… overall death rates of men choosing a ‘prudent’ diet, rich in vegetables, fruit, fish and beans...
  3. Eating fish in pregnancy boosts baby’s brain size Fish meal The effect of diet on the unborn child is not only a vital area of study, but it...
  4. Eating apple daily increases sexual arousal in women –Study It is a common saying that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But beyond the health benefits of...
  5. Britain grants first licence for genetic modification of embryos Britain on Monday granted its first licence for the genetic modification of human embryos as part of research into infertility...
  6. Is Coca-Cola shifting blame for obesity away from bad diets? THE Coca Cola Company and its prime products- Coke, Fanta and Sprite- have been enmeshed in controversy in recent times....
  7. Scientists say eating garlic makes men smell more attractive to women A nice smell is not what comes to mind when you think of garlic but according to science, the pungent...
  8. ‘Eating nuts prevents premature death’ Cashew nuts                                    ...
  9. Tomato stops wrinkles, prostate cancer, boosts sperm quality, researchers find Tomatoes… Certain vegetables such as carrots, lettuce, spinach and tomatoes could help improve sperm quality, lower risk of prostate cancer,...
  10. 6yr old boy in Sokoto undergoes surgery to repair damage caused by flesh-eating disease Six-year-old Zayyanu Murtala is pictured recovering from surgery carried out few weeks ago, to reconstruct a hole in his jaw...

< YOHAIG home