Edo-Osagie wins 2017 DOAMF Charity Championship

Posted February 10, 2017 2:56 am by Comments

Edo-Osagie wins 2017 DOAMF Charity Championship

Board Chairman, DOAM Foundation, Prof. Obinnaya Chukwu (left); former Board Chairman, DOAM Foundation, Mr. Sam Ayininuola; Arik Air representative, Diana Ekpenyong and the winner of DOAMF 2017 Charity Golf Tournament, Mr. Iwinosa Edo Osagie at the end of the competition held at the Ikoyi Club… last weekend.

Iwinosa Edo-Osagie, an 18-handicapper, posted a 69 nett score to win the 2017 Daniel Ogechi Memorial Foundation Golf Tournament, which ended last weekend at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos.

Winasbet.com

The competition, which produced some of the best plays in recent times at the Ikoyi Club Golf Section, saw Tokunboh Adebesin finishing two strokes behind him to pick the runner-up spot, while Kunle Ball, who also finished two strokes behind, was the second runner-up on count-back.

Edo-Osage, with his win, wnet home not only with the much coveted winner’s trophy, but also an ArikAir business class return ticket to any international destination of his choice flown by the airline.

“It is a great honour to win the event, as one of the most coveted titles at the Club. I am glad to have achieved this. I give kudos to the team at DOAM Foundation for the quality of organisation and impact they are making with donations from this event.”

Funke Majekodunmi emerged the overall winner in the ladies’ category with a 68 nett score. She beat Lynda Obieze, the runner–up, by four strokes, with Meenakshi Kumar taking the second runner-up position.

Majekodunmi, in addition to the ladies’ trophy, was rewarded with an AirFrance return ticket to any international destination of her choice flown by the airline.

The event, which teed-off at 6:40 am on Saturday, February 4, 2017, featured a record 192 players in a strong show of support for the tournament.

Other winners at the event included Tim Ayomike, who shot 78 to pick the best gross prize, beating Lanre Tanimowo and Uwem Udoh, who finished in second and third places respectively.

Sunday Areola scored 69 nett to beat Sebastian Owuama to the title in the veteran category.

Ayomike was also rewarded with a KLM return ticket to any international destination of his choice flown by the airline.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Golfers warm up for DOAMF Charity Golf Golfers at Ikoyi Golf Club in Lagos have commenced preparation for the biggest charity event on the club’s calendar –...
  2. DOAMF Charity Golf gets February date The 5th Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation (DOAMF) Golf Tournament has been scheduled for February 7 at the Golf Section...
  3. Golfers converge on Ikoyi club for Charity Cup The final of the seventh edition of the Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation Charity Golf Tournament tees off on Saturday,...
  4. Nigeria’s 14-year-old Oboh wins US Kids World Championship Georgia Oboh displaying her trophy at the end of the US Kids Golf Teen World Championship in North Followers of...
  5. Nigeria Cup golf tournament tees off No fewer than 180 golfers from both Ikoyi Club 1938 and invited players from other clubs around the country will...
  6. Etisalat backs Charity Golf Tourney In demonstration of its commitment to empowering Nigerians, Nigeria’s, most innovative and customer-friendly Telecommunications Service Company, Etisalat, recently supported The...
  7. Oturkpo Club dominates National Junior Golf Championship One of the resource persons, Stu of R&A (right), demonstrating to the participants during the five-day train the trainers’ intensive...
  8. National Junior Golf Championship Tees Off In Oturkpo •R&A Train The Trainers’ Course Also Begins The best Nigerian junior golfers from across the country have gathered at the...
  9. Osunfuyi wins Pro-chess Championship Osunfuyi wins Pro-chess Championship One of the emerging stars in Nigerian chess scene, Abimbola Osunfuyi, was the hero of the...
  10. Tecno partners with Coscharis to host the BMW Golf Cup International final Golf is a premium sport that appeals mostly to individuals with great focus, sight, precision and class. Ranked 4th on...

< YOHAIG home