Edo-Osagie wins 2017 DOAMF Charity Championship

Iwinosa Edo-Osagie, an 18-handicapper, posted a 69 nett score to win the 2017 Daniel Ogechi Memorial Foundation Golf Tournament, which ended last weekend at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos.

The competition, which produced some of the best plays in recent times at the Ikoyi Club Golf Section, saw Tokunboh Adebesin finishing two strokes behind him to pick the runner-up spot, while Kunle Ball, who also finished two strokes behind, was the second runner-up on count-back.

Edo-Osage, with his win, wnet home not only with the much coveted winner’s trophy, but also an ArikAir business class return ticket to any international destination of his choice flown by the airline.

“It is a great honour to win the event, as one of the most coveted titles at the Club. I am glad to have achieved this. I give kudos to the team at DOAM Foundation for the quality of organisation and impact they are making with donations from this event.”

Funke Majekodunmi emerged the overall winner in the ladies’ category with a 68 nett score. She beat Lynda Obieze, the runner–up, by four strokes, with Meenakshi Kumar taking the second runner-up position.

Majekodunmi, in addition to the ladies’ trophy, was rewarded with an AirFrance return ticket to any international destination of her choice flown by the airline.

The event, which teed-off at 6:40 am on Saturday, February 4, 2017, featured a record 192 players in a strong show of support for the tournament.

Other winners at the event included Tim Ayomike, who shot 78 to pick the best gross prize, beating Lanre Tanimowo and Uwem Udoh, who finished in second and third places respectively.

Sunday Areola scored 69 nett to beat Sebastian Owuama to the title in the veteran category.

Ayomike was also rewarded with a KLM return ticket to any international destination of his choice flown by the airline.