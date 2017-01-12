Enyimba adopts Calabar stadium as home ground

Moustafa Fathi (L) of Egypt’s Zamalek club fights for the ball with Oluwadamilare Moses Ojo (R) of Nigeria’s Enyimba FC during the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League match at Petro Sport stadium in Cairo on August 15, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / KHALED DESOUKI

Former Nigerian Premier League champions, Enyimba FC of Aba, has adopted U.J. Esuene Stadium, Calabar as its home ground for this year’s league.

Speaking with journalists yesterday at the U J Esuene Stadium in Calabar, chairman of the club, Felix Anyasi-Egwu said the decision to relocate to Calabar was because the Aba Stadium is undergoing reconstruction and “for us Calabar is a home away from home.”

He said that when Enyimba used the stadium in 2002 against Assec Memosa it was a huge success.

Anyasi-Agwu said they chose Calabar because of the good history and relationship they have with the city and also the hospitable nature of the people.

He explained that the club would be in Calabar until the end of the 2017 NPFL Season, adding that if the Aba stadium is ready before the end of season the team may go back home.

“Calabar would be our home ground as the Aba Stadium is under reconstruction. Enyimba is in Calabar to stay. We will stay in Calabar until the end of the season. We want Calabar to be our home. We don’t want to be treated as outsiders. The team would be fully based in Calabar and would not have to be traveling from Aba down here for our home matches. I know we are called Enyimba of Aba, but now we are Enyimba of Calabar.

“We have met with all stakeholders to seek cooperation and synergy to work as a team. We also urge for massive support for the team. Our coming here would be of immense benefit to the state. We are here to contribute positively to the development of Cross River. It would not be nice for us to feel that we are not at home. We ask for support and we would make you proud,” he said.

