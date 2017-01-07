Ex-First Bank helmsman, Bisi Onasanya, diversifies into real estate

Posted January 7, 2017 5:56 am by Comments

Ex-First Bank helmsman, Bisi Onasanya, diversifies into real estate
Onasanya

Onasanya

Ex-First Bank Helmsman, Bisi Onasanya, Diversifies Into Real Estate.For former First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) boss, Bisi Onasanya, seems to have diversified into the real estate sector.

Winasbet.com

It was gathered that the astute banker owns choice properties scattered all over the Lagos Island and recently floated a real estate firm, Address Home, with headquarters somewhere on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, and is already making waves.Bisi has been using his rich contacts acquired over his long stay in the banking sector to generate lucrative patronage for his new business.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. FirstBank outgoing boss, Bisi Onasanya, spotted Mr. Bisi Onasanya was recently at the FirstBank Sustainability Centre International Conference where participants from all walks of life gathered...
  2. Five Reasons Why Investing In Real Estate Is Better Than Saving In The Bank FIVE REVEALING REASONS WHY INVESTING IN REAL ESTATE IS BETTER THAN SAVING IN THE BANK – Written by Ayobayo Babade...
  3. Saraki to Estate Surveyors: Develop strategies to check graft in real estate sector The Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki has called on estate surveyors and valuers to evolve strategies that would check corruption...
  4. 3Invest’s Real Estate Unite 2015 Kicks Off Tomorrow! Attend Free For a Chance to Win Land in Lekki 3INVEST is delighted to invite you to participate at Africa’s flagship Annual Summit for the Real Estate sector, Real Estate Unite....
  5. Stakeholders to meet on real estate opportunities in recession Managing Director, Standard Chartered Bank, Mrs. Bola Adesola The 2016 edition of the Refined Investor Series (RIS), promoted by Fine and...
  6. 3Invest calls Real Estate agents to make money by participating at Real Estate Unite 2015 In a welcome albeit unprecedented step, the management of 3Invest is calling on real estate agents as well as budding...
  7. Bayelsa gov’t diversifies economy through commercialisation of palm estate BAYELSA State Government said it has concluded plans to commercialise the state- owned palm estate at Elebele in order to...
  8. Laurent-Perrier Champagne hosts ‘Real Estate Unites’ Networking Reception Laurent-Perrier Champagne hosted a networking reception at the just concluded 3Invest Real Estate Unite summit held at the Eko Convention...
  9. T.A.G. Nigeria connects Nigerian real estate stakeholders to the dasporan market Poised to bridge the gap in time and place, connect developers and other real estate stakeholders in Nigeria to buyers...
  10. Few Nigerian women investing in real estate – Experts Nigeria has one of the lowest number for women investing in real estate compared to other parts the world. Professional...

< YOHAIG home