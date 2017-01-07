Ex-First Bank Helmsman, Bisi Onasanya, Diversifies Into Real Estate.For former First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) boss, Bisi Onasanya, seems to have diversified into the real estate sector.

It was gathered that the astute banker owns choice properties scattered all over the Lagos Island and recently floated a real estate firm, Address Home, with headquarters somewhere on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, and is already making waves.Bisi has been using his rich contacts acquired over his long stay in the banking sector to generate lucrative patronage for his new business.