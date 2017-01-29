Expert urges CBN to reduce MPR

Posted January 29, 2017 5:56 pm by Comments

Expert urges CBN to reduce MPR

CBN

CBN

Dr Samuel Nzekwe, finance expert, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate currently at 13 per cent in order to boost the economy.

Winasbet.com

Nzekwe, former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota, Ogun, that the higher MPR had eroded the purchasing power of most Nigerians.

NAN reports that the Monetary Policy Committee of CBN had at its two-day meeting in Abuja on Tuesday retained the MPR at 13 per cent.

According to him, the interest rate charged by the commercial banks was too high, making businesses difficult to do in the country.

“The Federal Government needs to create enabling environment by providing lower interest rate and address critical infrastructure deficiency for industries to thrive’’, the ex-ANAN boss said.

According to him, Nigeria is experiencing cost push inflation, the result of higher cost of production of goods and services.

Nzekwe said devaluation of the nation’s currency was a major factor that affected the high cost of production.

“Goods and services are available but people have no money to buy them because the recession made people to be worse off’’, he said.

He, therefore, advised the CBN to reduce interest rate so that investors could access cheap loans, reduced cost of production and create more employment.

This, he said, would boost the Gross Domestic Product and eradicate poverty level in the country.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Expert urges banks to target informal sector for more funds A financial expert, Dr Samuel Nzekwe, on Tuesday urged banks in the country to raise more funds through the informal...
  2. Reduce your jumbo salaries, expert urges NASS As the 8th National Assembly gets inaugurated today, Urban and Environmental development expert, Architect Bongo Brown Igboegwu, has called on...
  3. Reduce MPR to 5% –MAN urges FG From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The President of Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dr. Frank Jacobs, has said that if the...
  4. Expert wants Nigeria to focus on cassava flour production Cassava Dr Alfred Dixon, the Head, Cassava Weed Management Project, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, has called on...
  5. Buhari set to reduce cost of oil production   Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has noted that the cost of petroleum products had become unnecessarily high in the country....
  6. Kalu urges Buhari to help reduce media cost Former Abia State governor, Dr.  Orji Kalu, has urged  President Muhammadu Buhari to come to the aid of the print...
  7. Expert urges youths to embrace agribusiness Tunde Agbato Director, Animal Care Services Consult Nigeria Limited, Tunde Agbato has advised Nigerian youths to consider agribusiness as a...
  8. MAN to Central Bank: reduce interest rate Manufacturers yesterday pleaded for a rate cut to revive the sector. To the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), retaining the...
  9. Expert urges FG to reduce sanctions on companies An expert in the capital market Mrs. Helen Lazarus has urged the federal government to stop arbitrary sanctions on companies...
  10. FG should remove hindrances, check corruption at seaports -Experts Dr Samuel Nzekwe, former President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) on Thursday advised the Federal Government to remove...

< YOHAIG home