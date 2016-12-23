FAAN enhances security at airports ahead of Yuletide 

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has enhanced security at airports across the country, to ensure a hitch-free festive season. According to the authority saddled with the management of 26 airports nationwide, the move is in the light of high passenger traffic at terminals during Yuletide, coupled with global concerns on terrorism that often target airports.

Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, said necessary operational and security measures had been put in place at all airports, to ensure hitch-free movement of passengers and cargo during the Yuletide holidays.

Yakubu said apart from the statutory security and safety measures already in place at the airports, “the management has also charged all Airport Managers to employ measures to ensure that only those that meet requirements have access to all restricted areas at the landside, terminals and airside.”

Besides, “the Bomb Detection Unit of the Nigerian Police Force have also been charged to be more alert at the airports, to compliment the effort of Aviation Security personnel at the security screening points,” she said.

Yakubu recalled that the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Airforce, recently conducted Counter Terrorism Simulation live demonstration at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, to test readiness for such threats.

In addition, “Passenger facilitation at all our airports has also been enhanced by the upgrade of power installations, installation of modern and bigger conveyor belts and metal walk-through detectors, servicing of lifts and escalators.

“Stringent measures are being taken to eradicate the menace of touts and other unwholesome activities around the terminals.“The expansion and modernisation of our airport terminals now provide better ambience and more space for restaurants at the terminals, as well as newly opened duty free shops. These provide duty-free shopping experience and help passengers relax comfortably while waiting for their flights.”

FAAN, however, advised air passengers to make early arrangements for their travels and to leave home early on their travel dates, in order to complete their boarding facilities in good time.